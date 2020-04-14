http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/EPbZGT4vpbI/the-limits-of-free-geach-2.php

Our friend Seth Leibsohn has dared to deliver Dr. Jonathan Geach to his listeners on Phoenix’s 960 The Patriot (audio clip below). Seth discusses the essay “Eight reasons to end the lockdowns as soon as possible” (as revised!) with the author himself. Dr. Geach advises that he will also join the Todd Herman Show for a segment on Seattle’s AM 770 KTTH this morning.

Howie Carr, call your office!

Quotable quote (Dr. Geach): “They decided that my post was too dangerous…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

