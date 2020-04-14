https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/update-garbage-researchers-ihme-still-pushing-faulty-models-overestimated-california-factor-10-still-used-fauci-birx/

Last Thursday, Dr. Ali Mokdad, a rep for the Bill Gates-funded IHME dodged questions about the low Coronavirus cases in Japan despite not doing “across the country lockdowns” like the U.S.

He didn’t answer the question because he has no answer.

The University of Washington IHME Center has been putting out garbage numbers on the coronavirus pandemic for several weeks now… Each one was just as sketchy as the last.

It is important to note that the IHME models predicting hundreds of thousands of dead Americans had social distancing and total lockdowns baked into the projections.

Americans were told that if they all stayed home and only went to the grocery store when necessary, over 200,000 would still die.

The IHME keeps revising their models because they have been WAY off — the latest projection model was revised downward from 2,000,000 projected deaths to about 60,000 deaths.

Last Friday night Ali Mokdad joined Bill Hemmer on FOX News and announced that Washington, New York and California are going to start going down in their number of coronavirus deaths.

The IHME continues to adjust their models from extreme panic to something more reasonable with each passing day.

It is shocking to watch respected journalists and pundits still give this shady group any authority.

There isn’t much about Ali Mokdad’s biography. However, in 2005 he had to print a retraction in the Journal of the American Medical Association for overestimating deaths from obesity. His models were grossly exaggerated.

So why was he ever trusted?

In California the experts were off by MILLIONS!

In March the “experts” told Golden State leaders 25 million Californians would catch the virus.

Now today — less than a month later — the IHME expert Ali Mokdad says California had reached its peak earlier this week!

So far — 24,371 Californians have tested positive for the virus and 731 have died.

In late March — less than a month ago — the IHME estimated California would see 6,109 coronavirus deaths and face ICU bed and ventilator shortages.

Then two weeks later (last week) Dr. Mokdad from the IHME, announced California was officially over the peak!

The experts were off by 25 MILLION cases!

And the IHME was off by thousands in their projected deaths in California — by a factor of 10!

That’s not just a rounding error, that’s a scam!

When will these hacks be brought to justice?

Their “models” put over 16 million Americans out of work… so far.

These snake-oil salesmen need to face justice!

And as Andrew Bostom reported — the IHME numbers are still off!

New (4/13) IHME model https://t.co/CwsHFaw5iw EVEN WORSE AT PREDICTING ACTUAL DAILY (avg of https://t.co/lBYy7FikvE + https://t.co/eGm8Wq3SN5) COVID19 MORTALITY = +44% OVERESTIMATE, v. “old” (4/10) model= 21% OVERESTIMATE pic.twitter.com/ohP7GpkbsS — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 14, 2020

