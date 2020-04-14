https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/revealed-national-institute-health-awarded-wuhan-lab-studied-bat-coronavirus-3-7-million-us-grant/

As early as 2018 US State Department officials warned about safety risks at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab on scientists conducting risky tests with the bat coronavirus.

US officials made several trips to the Wuhan laboratory.

Despite the warnings the US National Institute of Health (NIH) awarded a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan lab studying the bat virus. This was after State Department warned about the risky tests going on in the lab.

This is unbelievable!

The deadly China coronavirus that started in China sometime in late 2019 has now circled the globe. Evidence suggests that the coronavirus didn’t come naturally. We still don’t know whether the deadly virus was leaked intentionally or if it was an accident.



But we do know that the Chinese did attempt to market a cure for the coronavirus to the world in January after the virus began to spread.



According to the report from Wuhan the coronavirus came from either the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention or Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

These reports linking bats to the coronavirus started making the rounds back in January. A research paper published in the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control and Prevention determined the source of the coronavirus is a laboratory near the Seafood Market in Wuhan.

On Monday The Gateway Pundit reported that the China coronavirus has connections to former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Jiang Zemin. For starters, Jiang is the grandfather of Jiang Zhicheng, who has a controlling interest in WuXi AppTec, which controls Fosun Pharma.

Chart via Yaacov Apelbaum

And now we know that US officials took several trips to Wuhan and the NIH under Dr. Fauci gave the China Wuhan lab a nearly $4 million grant.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

FOX News reported:

A Chinese laboratory at the center of new theories about how the coronavirus pandemic started was the subject of multiple urgent warnings inside the U.S. State Department two years ago, according to a new report. U.S. Embassy officials warned in January 2018 about inadequate safety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab and passed on information about scientists conducting risky research on coronavirus from bats, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. Those cables have renewed speculation inside the U.S. government about whether Wuhan-based labs were the source of the novel coronavirus, although no firm connection has been established. The theory, however, has gained traction in recent days. The United Kingdom has said that the idea that the virus, which has turned into a full-blown global pandemic, was leaked from a Wuhan lab is “no longer being discounted.”

