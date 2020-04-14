http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sH5iiUtsb6g/

A man said millions of dollars were deposited into his bank account instead of the anticipated $1,700 federal stimulus check on Friday in New Chicago, Indiana.

“I went to the ATM at the Family Express and once I withdrew $200 out of my account I looked at the available balance still left in my account,” explained volunteer firefighter Charles Calvin, according to WGN9.

To his surprise, Calvin’s account had $8.2 million in it when he was only supposed to receive $1,700 from the government.

To make sure, the firefighter ran his card again. but the amount was still the same.

Monday, he called his bank. Employees said they did not see the $8.2 million anymore, but noted that his stimulus check had been deposited in the correct amount.

Saturday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the first round of coronavirus relief package payments were distributed to Americans, which led Calvin to believe the previous day’s deposit was a mistake.

“IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today,” the agency tweeted, adding, “We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can.”

Even though it appeared to be an error by the government, the ATM, or his bank, Calvin took it all in stride.

“It kind of sucks. You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up,” he commented.

March 27, President Trump signed the coronavirus rescue package, or the CARES Act, and thanked Republicans and Democrats for putting their differences aside to help Americans get back on their feet.

“This will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation’s families, workers, and businesses,” he said of the approximately $2 trillion bill.

“And that’s what this is all about,” the president concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

