Her reasons

Turns out Abby has been “afraid to say outright, ‘I’m conservative’ for a lot of different reasons.”

“The first is that I am an artist,” she said. “I’m an opera singer. And in an artistic space it’s very difficult to express that you’re conservative without a) being afraid that you’ll lose jobs or b) being afraid that you’ll lose friends.”

Abby added that in artistic spaces she’s found that liberals “feel totally comfortable” sharing their views, but “no one on the other side of the aisle could respond. That to me was the real problem.”

She also shared a “big lesson” she learned while attending the Manhattan School of Music for three years.

“It wasn’t until I came out and said that I was conservative that I found out that there were actually more of us than I thought — but we had all kept it secret because we were all afraid of expressing that we actually had a differing viewpoint,” she said.

Abby added that “for so long it’s felt like conservative women have really had to keep all of their thoughts under wraps so that they don’t get in trouble from their bosses, their friends, or their teachers.”

For example, she said that “if you don’t believe that women should have a choice when it comes to abortion, a lot of women will say you’re insensitive. Well, I would say that we’re not insensitive; we care about the child, the baby.'”

“I don’t like living in fear or making choices based on being afraid,” Abby told viewers. “So instead I wanted to come out and say, ‘Yes, I am a conservative.'”

In fact, she hopes she can get to know other conservative women who may be staying in the shadows for fear of losing friendships instead of letting their viewpoints help and influence others.

Abby’s blog bio states that, “I like cooking my husband dinner, and I love being married. I have classic political views, and I’m not afraid to share them.” She’s also Jewish, and it appears her faith is primary in her life.

In fact, a video she posted April 2 is titled, “LADIES, STOP HOOKING UP || A Jewish wife’s message about sex!”

