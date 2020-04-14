https://thehill.com/video/administration/492736-watch-live-coronavirus-task-force-holds-briefing

Vice President Pence and members of the administration’s coronavirus task force on Tuesday afternoon are slated to hold a press briefing where they will address the ongoing pandemic affecting the United States.

The briefing comes as President Trump and a number of governors across the nation are battling over who has the right to announce the reopening of certain aspects of the economy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EDT.

