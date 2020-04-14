https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/watch-trump-crush-news-media-lying-purposely-distorting-things/

Officials of a long list of media corporations on Tuesday were outraged that President Trump dared to assemble a video of their own statements and claims about coronavirus.

First, see the video:

CNN reacted with a claim it was “39 most absurd lines,” BCC said Trump “berate[s]” the media, the Washington Post said he was focusing “on himself,” the Guardian claimed the president turned it into “a presidential tantrum,” USA Today said the president’s briefings “are too dangerous for news media to show them live,” the Hill, relatively calmly, said Trump used the briefing to “fire back,” Bloomberg accused him of doing it “with anger,” and Poynter said it was “off-the-rails.”

An AP reporter editorialized that the president was smiling “slyly” while the video was playing.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said Trump had to do the video, because of the lies from the media. The media repeatedly has characterized the president as delaying too long to act against the virus, when he actually was at the front edge of those taking action. Now they are expressing concern he’s too early to start talking about restarting the economy.

But the truth is more.

“We spent yesterday chronicling for you how everybody on this task force, many of them back in January and February were telling all of us there’s nothing to worry about, there was nothing to worry about because the virus was not gonna hit here, because it was not contagious. You can go ahead and go to your party, go out, nothing to worry about, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, any number of people, not just them,” Limbaugh explained.

“It was the president who shut down flights from China in January, and they’re running stories, lying stories that were the same lies and the extent of lies that they tried with Trump-Russia collusion and the impeachment fiasco with Ukraine and all of that. Trump had to regain the narrative on this, and he did it yesterday.”

He described the media reaction as a “meltdown.”

“It was nothing but video clips of the media themselves lying and getting things wrong and purposely distorting things. He just zapped ’em. I mean, just exposed them to the world. This is the kind of thing that needs to happen constantly. The American people who aren’t aware need to be made aware what the media is,” he said.

“They’re not media. They are their own political organization that is an adjunct, and maybe even the leader now, of the opposition to the Republican Party. They are not media. Now, people believe that media is journalists gathering news and telling people what they don’t know because they weren’t there. The media goes places, they watch what happens, and then they file reports. They do newspaper stories, they do video reports on the television news and so forth. And so many think they’re getting an objective report on things that happened that they didn’t know about. That’s not what media is anymore, and it hasn’t been that way, in a concentrated way, since Donald Trump was elected,” he said.

“They are not media. And we do ourselves a disservice competitively by referring to them as media,” he continued.

“And while their job title category might be journalists, this is not what they are practicing. What they are practicing is opposition. Whatever Trump is for, they guaranteed to be against it. Whatever Trump is against, they are guaranteed to be for it. Why are they for or against anything? They are media. Their pretense is that they are objective and fair and all of that. It isn’t the case.”

He said the “journalism” that’s being taught “at many prestigious universities and prestigious journalism schools” today isn’t.

“It’s activism. But that doesn’t even get there. They are activists. But they are an opposition force that has to be dealt with and acknowledged,” he said. “The only thing they’re interested in is destroying their opposition, whoever it is at the time, discrediting their opposition. Trump, talk radio, Fox News, you name it. They are not media. And Trump exposed this yesterday. That’s what really happened.”

The video, Limbaugh said, was only “video clips of the Drive-By Media saying what they have said about the shutdown, about Trump being incompetent, lying about when Trump did this or didn’t do that and lying about who else had said or not said things.”

Reports noted that CNN and MSNBC both declined to allow their viewers to see the president’s briefing by cutting away from the event.

Trump simply explained, “we’re getting fake news and I want to correct it.”

