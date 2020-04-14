https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-expected-to-announce-restrictions-on-world-health-organization-this-week

This week, the White House is expected to announce a plan to decrease the United States’ financial committment to the World Health Organization, limiting one of the WHO’s major sources of funding in hopes of forcing the global wellness group to cut its ties to the Chinese government.

The White House Office of Management and Budget, NBC News reports, has been working on several options for the Trump Administration, including a plan to withhold funds from the WHO until the United States can complete an investigation into whether WHO officials conspired with the Chinese to both hide the origins of and downplay the severity of the novel coronavirus, which has now gone on to cause a worldwide pandemic.

The United States contributes more 22% of the WHO’s overall funding per year (ten times that of China), and that funding comes from a number of federal agencies, including the State Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Environmental Protection Agency. The U.S. has contributed $14 million to the WHO’s coronavirus relief fund.

“We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it,” Trump said about the American contribution to the WHO at a press conference last week. “They could have called [coronavirus] months earlier.”

“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look,” the president tweeted again on Friday.

That led the WHO to push back, accusing the Trump administration first of “politicizing” the virus and then of responding to what the WHO’s leadership termed a “racist” campaign on behalf of Taiwan. The group, which is an arm of the United Nations, also insisted that it was on top of the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning and did all it could to slow the spread of the disease.

Lately, though, its become clear that the WHO, at the very least, took Chinese propaganda about the disease as gospel in the early days of the virus, repeatedly warning that the United States and others did not need explicit travel restrictions against China and, at one point, parroting a Chinese government talking point insisting that coronavirus could not be transmitted from human to human.

Right now, though, according to the Wall Street Journal, administration officials are struggling to figure out the best approach to handling the WHO and its failures. “One option is to order agencies to reroute the money to other related purposes,” officials told the WSJ.

Simply withdrawing from the group altogether could leave a power vacuum, which China would likely rush to fill, expanding its influence over global affairs.

Another possible solution, the WSJ reports, involves tying American money to American influence within the organization. If the U.S. contributes a quarter of all funding to the WHO, they should have influence over a quarter of all positions within the organization, the theory goes.

The United States could also demand a “change of personnel” at the WHO’s top levels in order to renew its financial commitment, but members of the administration worry that could be difficult to do in the middle of a global health crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

