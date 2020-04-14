http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7XTATkgcHhg/

New York Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner has died after a lengthy battle with an illness, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old.

According to a source to the New York Post, the death was not related to the coronavirus.

Steinbrenner was reportedly surrounded by friends and family at his home in Clearwater, Florida, at the time of his passing.

“Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George and Joan Steinbrenner,” the New York Post reports. “Brother Hal Steinbrenner is the Yankees’ managing general partner and co-chairperson. Sisters Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal and Jessica Steinbrenner are general partners and vice chairpersons.”

According to a statement from the Steinbrenner family:

Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him. He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.

Steinbrenner saw his role with the team grow as his father, George Steinbrenner’s health began deteriorating around 2008. Though, once his own health started failing in recent years, Hank Steinbrenner began stepping back and Hal Steinbrenner, became the more visible face of the organization.

“Hank Steinbrenner was active in the family horse business, which is located in Ocala, Fla., and a board member of the Ocala Breeders Sales Company,” the New York Post reports. “He founded Hanks Yanks, an amateur baseball program.”

Hank Steinbrenner is survived by four children and a grandchild.

