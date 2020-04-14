https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/zero-new-coronavirus-cases-new-york-nbc-news-says/

There were no new cases of coronavirus in New York, NBC News reported on Tuesday, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged residents to continue following guidelines to stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Cuomo appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to talk about how the curve has been flattened in the state when the network flashed on the screen data attributed to NBC News: 196,583 CASES, 10,056 DEATHS, NO NEW CASES REPORTED TODAY, the Daily Caller reported.

“The worst is over if we continue to do what we’re doing,” Cuomo said.

The Democratic governor said all the models were wrong, primarily because they didn’t take into account social distancing and other measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“The president’s projection. Peter Navarro’s projection, CDC’s projection, White House Coronavirus task force projection, then the Gates model, Columbia model, Cornell model. They were all wrong, and it’s good news, because we changed the trajectory of the virus,” Cuomo said. “And we’ve proven something when I say the worst is over. We’ve proven that the virus is not unstoppable, right? There was a fear when we started that maybe you can’t stop this beast.”

“We proved you can stop the beast. That should be vindicating in some ways,” the governor said. “But we stopped the beast by our action, and that’s why we reduced the curve and the infection rate. It’s all subject to what we do. If we go out there today and we start to see more people on the street, that infection rate will go up, I guarantee you, in three days. It’s a direct consequence of our actions.”

Cuomo ripped President Donald Trump for claiming he has “total” authority over states, most of which have put restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus.

“This wasn’t a bending of the constitution. What the president said last night was a breaking of the constitution,” Cuomo said. “He basically declared himself King Trump. And all that annoying federal-state back-and-forth that our founding fathers went through, he just disregarded that.”

Trump said Monday: “When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s got to be. The president of the United States calls the shots. I have the ultimate authority.”

The president also wrote on Twitter on Monday: “For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect… It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

Cuomo said Trump could have made the right call early on, but didn’t.

“When this started, he could have closed down the economy. He didn’t want to,” Cuomo said. “So he left it to the governors, and I have had to do this, and I’m in this position because the federal government, frankly, didn’t want to be in this position. So now the states are doing it.”

