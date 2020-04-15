http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_6fQPA10B-4/

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an alleged drug smuggler and seized more than 43 pounds of methamphetamine at an interior checkpoint. Officials placed the value of the drugs at nearly $100,000.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint near Pine Valley, California, on April 13 observed a Dodge Journey approaching for inspection. The agents referred the driver, a U.S. citizen, to the secondary inspection area after a K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect near the rear of the vehicle, according to information obtained from San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents carried out a physical search of the vehicle and found 42 bundles of drugs hidden inside the rear quarter panels of the Journey. The agents tested the drugs and identified the load as methamphetamine, officials stated.

The load of methamphetamine weighed 43.78 pounds and is estimated to be worth $98,595.

Officials arrested the driver, a 22-year-old U.S. female and seized the Dodge Journey and the drugs. Agents turned the woman and the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation and possible drug smuggling charges.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized nearly a ton of methamphetamine since the beginning of this fiscal year which began on October 1, 2019. The total seizures are estimated to be worth in excess of $4 million at street value.

Officials report the seizure of methamphetamine in the San Diego Sector is up by more than seven percent over the same period in Fiscal Year 2019.

“To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders,” San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials stated.

