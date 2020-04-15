http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/drWeXt18WDo/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday ordered New Yorkers to wear a mask in public during the coronavirus crisis at his daily press conference.

“All people in public must have a mask and nose covering and they must wear it in a situation where you cannot or are not maintaining social distancing,” he said.

Cuomo said he would issue an executive order on Wednesday, with a three-day notice to allow progress. The order goes into effect on Friday.

The governor said that it was fine for New Yorkers to go out for a walk but that they had no right to infect other individuals.

“Put the mask on when you are not in socially distant places,” he said, citing trips on the bus and subway or passing people on the sidewalk when six feet of distancing could not be achieved.

“You must wear a mask, or cloth or an attractive bandanna,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he would not level a civil penalty for not wearing as mask, but hoped that New Yorkers would follow his order.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “I hope New Yorkers do it because it makes sense.”

