In Feruary anti-Trump Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman was escorted off the White House grounds and dismissed from the National Security Council. His twin brother Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who served as a lawyer on the NSC was also fired and left with brother Alex.

There are unofficial reports that White House staffers stood up and cheered as the twin brothers were escorted form the White House.

But President Trump was not finished.

There were reports that dozens more may be removed this week.

There are rumblings at the time that crooked Intelligence Committee Inspector General Michael Atkinson and Victoria Coates, the deputy national security adviser were asked to leave.

Victoria Coates was suspected of being the “anonymous” author who trashes President Trump in the New York Times.

The cowardly “anonymous” is currently working on an anti-Trump book to smear Trump some more.

Coates vehemently denied she was the notorious “anonymous” author.

Coates was reassigned to the Department of Energy.

Now this…

Rather than fire Coates she was moved to the Department of Energy and awaits special assignment to Saudi Arabia.

According to Zero Hedge sources said the identification of Coates was based on circumstantial evidence generated from a months-long White House investigation led by sleuths within the NSC.

More from Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations.

A source involved in the NSC probe who asked not to be identified said there was little doubt. “It’s her,” the source said of Coates. “That’s why she was shown the door.” The multiple sources interviewed by RealClearInvestigations either participated in the investigation of Coates or have direct knowledge of it. They spoke only on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. They say their evidence exposing Coates includes the following: Computer textual analyses revealing strikingly similar language , turns of phrase and historical references by both Coates and Anonymous.

revealing , turns of phrase and historical references by both Coates and Anonymous. Firsthand accounts by Anonymous of events witnessed only by Coates and a small number of others, the latter of whom were ruled out as suspects.

and a small number of others, the latter of whom were ruled out as suspects. Hawkish foreign policy views held by Anonymous, many of which have been rejected by Trump.

The fact that Coates and Anonymous share a high-profile Washington literary agent with an author roster of disaffected ex-Trump officials.

with an author roster of disaffected ex-Trump officials. Her long history of writing anonymously, and

Personal details revealed by Anonymous that are consistent with Coates’ biography. For political reasons, the White House decided against officially unmasking Coates and firing her, at least not before the Nov. 3 election, the sources said. Publicly outing her would merely create an unwelcome distraction ahead of the election. Coates is a well-connected conservative, who has a staunch ally in Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

According to Paul Sperry Ted Cruz took particular interest in promoting his former aide.

