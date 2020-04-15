https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/best-way-use-coronavirus-stimulus-check-work/

(CNBC) — The IRS started depositing coronavirus stimulus relief checks into some Americans’ bank accounts this week.

Individuals will receive up to $1,200, married couples will get up to $2,400 and $500 will be added for every child.

There are income restrictions: If you earn more than $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 as a couple, the total amount you’re eligible to receive starts to decrease. If you earn $99,000 or more as an individual or $198,000 as a couple, you aren’t eligible to receive a stimulus check.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

