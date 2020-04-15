https://www.theblaze.com/news/biker-insulted-by-chris-cuomo-filed-a-police-report-for-easter-confrontation-claims-cuomo-threatened-him

The bicyclist who was verbally abused by CNN host Chris Cuomo during a Monday radio segment said he filed a police report against Cuomo for his behavior during an Easter confrontation, according to the New York Post.

The bicyclist, who only allowed the Post to use his first name, David, said Cuomo — who has COVID-19 — lost his temper after being confronted about social distancing.

The bicyclist’s story: David said he was riding his bike before Easter dinner when he noticed Cuomo out walking with his family, apparently looking at some undeveloped property he had recently purchased.

David, who is 65 years old, told the Post he stopped about a hundred feet away from them to observe, before he was confronted by Cuomo’s wife, who asked him if he needed something

David said he responded by asking why Cuomo was out and around other people when he should be isolated due to having a contagious virus.

At that point, David said Cuomo came within about 40 feet and began “ranting and screaming.”

“Who the hell are you? I can do what I want,” David recalls Cuomo saying.

“I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel,'” David told the New York Post, adding that he is a lifelong Democrat and voted for Andrew Cuomo for governor.

David said the interaction ended with Cuomo saying he would find out who David was, and that they would meet again, in a threatening manner.

Radio rant: Cuomo, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 31, referred to an encounter with David on Monday during his radio show.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls**t to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo reportedly said. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living: me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

Police report: David said he filed a police report about Cuomo’s behavior on Monday, but that he doesn’t plan to press charges as long as nothing else happens; he just wanted the incident on record. He also said police seemed to believe his story more after reading media reports about Cuomo’s radio rant.

