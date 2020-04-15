http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/9UNkq-VzFvA/

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two House Democrats have introduced legislation that would give millions of Americans $2,000 per month during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new bill is called the Emergency Money for the People Act.

It was introduced by Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

In a press release, Congressman Ryan says:

“The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families.”

The act would expand relief to more Americans and includes a $2,000 monthly payment to every qualifying American over the age of 16 until employment returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.

“A one-time, twelve hundred dollar check isn’t going to cut it,” said Rep. Ro Khanna in a press release. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work. Members on both sides of the aisle are finally coming together around the idea of sending money out to people. Rep. Ryan and I are urging leadership to include this bill in the fourth COVID relief package to truly support the American working class.”

Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Doyle was an original co-sponsor of the bill. More than a dozen other members of Congress also support the bill.

Congressman Ryan says the bill also fixes a bug in the CARES Act to ensure college students and adults with disabilities can still receive the payments even if claimed as a dependent.

The Emergency Money for the People Act additionally recognizes that not everyone has a bank or a home address to receive a check – so it allows individuals to get this money through direct deposit, check, pre-paid debit card, or mobile money platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

Eligibility:

Every American adult age 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month.

Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive at least $4,000 per month.

Qualifying families with children will receive an additional $500 per child – families will receive funds for up to three children.

For example, a married couple making under $260K with 3 kids would receive $5,500 per month.

Those who had no earnings, were unemployed, or are currently unemployed would also be eligible.

Those who were not eligible in 2019 or 2018 but would be eligible in 2020, could submit at least two consecutive months of paychecks to verify income eligibility.

The Emergency Money for the People Act also expands the program to millions more Americans who were excluded from the CARES cash rebates – such as college students and adults with disabilities who are still claimed as a dependent. The individual will receive the payment and their parent or guardian will receive the dependent credit.

Reps. Ryan and Khanna proposed the first cash infusion plan a month ago, which the Administration and Senate Republicans embraced, and was passed into law with the CARES Act.

The Emergency Money for the People Act has been introduced by Rep. Ryan and Rep. Khanna as well as the following Original Co-sponsors: Earl Blumenauer (OR-3), Judy Chu (CA-27), Diana DeGette (CO-1), Mike Doyle (PA-18), Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), Eliot L. Engel (NY-16), Pramila Jayapal (WA-7), Ted Lieu (CA-33), Joe Neguse (CO-2), Mary, Gay Scanlon (PA-5), Darren Soto (FL-9), Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), Nydia Velázquez (NY-7), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Grace Meng (NY- 6), Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), and Barbara Lee (CA-13).

