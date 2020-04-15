http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/H_4fLW45uLo/

NEW YORK — Just one more episode. Or five. That’s the mantra of millions who suddenly find themselves stuck at home all day during the coronavirus pandemic. A new survey of 2,000 U.S. residents finds the average American is currently streaming eight hours of content per day and finishing three TV series per week. We all have some extra free time on our hands right now, but at this rate many people may exhaust the entire Netflix library by summer.

Moreover, many parents have started to fall back on streaming services to get a break from their kids. In all, 65% of surveyed parents said they’re allowing their children to watch more TV and movies during this pandemic.

The research, commissioned by Tubi, also noted that the average American enjoys access to four streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime). Another 38% are usually logged into five or more at any given time. Of course, many households find themselves operating on a leaner budget, so it makes sense that 47% are also taking advantage of free streaming services.

All in all, 75% of respondents are using streaming services more in general since COVID-19 interrupted all of our lives.

We all have our favorite shows, from Breaking Bad to The Sopranos, that we just can’t help but go back to and re-watch. As such, 56% said they are watching shows they’ve already seen before more often than starting something new.

Still, three in five respondents have felt “pressure” to watch the latest popular shows, and a third have even lied about watching a particular show to sound hip.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER & GET THE LATEST STUDIES FROM STUDYFINDS.ORG BY EMAIL!

The term “binge-watching” has quickly become a part of the national vernacular in recent years, and Americans are more inclined to binge than ever before. Unbelievably, 50% of respondents have finished an entire TV series in 48 hours or less.

These are unprecedented times, and many Americans are getting creative to gain access to more streaming services. Half of all respondents said they’ve signed up for a free trial with a service only to cancel after finishing the show they were interested in. On average, Americans employ this tactic three times annually. On a related note, 55% have canceled a streaming service due to the price.

“The findings of the survey illuminate just how much people are turning to streaming as a way to stay entertained and cope with social isolation. Americans are bingeing more content than ever before, seeking free streaming options alongside subscription services, and turning to password sharing as a way to find more content,” comments a Tubi spokesperson.

There’s also the popular practice of password swapping; 42% have shared or received a streaming service password from someone else since this pandemic started.

Even before coronavirus, another 40% said they’ve continued to use an ex’s passwords to stream content. Men (47%) are more likely to use an ex’s password than women (41%).

The survey was conducted by OnePoll.

Like studies? Follow us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

