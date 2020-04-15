https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/binge-nation-average-american-streams-8-hours-content-per-day/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Just one more episode. Or five. That’s the mantra of millions who suddenly find themselves stuck at home all day during the coronavirus pandemic. A new survey of 2,000 U.S. residents finds the average American is currently streaming eight hours of content per day and finishing three TV series per week. We all have some extra free time on our hands right now, but at this rate many people may exhaust the entire Netflix library by summer.

Moreover, many parents have started to fall back on streaming services to get a break from their kids. In all, 65% of surveyed parents said they’re allowing their children to watch more TV and movies during this pandemic.

The research, commissioned by Tubi, also noted that the average American enjoys access to four streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime). Another 38% are usually logged into five or more at any given time. Of course, many households find themselves operating on a leaner budget, so it makes sense that 47% are also taking advantage of free streaming services.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

