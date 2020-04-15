http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/B2Y4D06bhMU/

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence went apoplectic after the ATF issued a regulatory clarification allowing federal firearms license holders (FFLs) to sell firearms via “drive-up” windows at gun stores.

The Brady Campaign tweeted:

First, the Trump administration declared gun stores “essential.” Now, the ATF is promoting them to operate “drive-through” windows. Let’s be clear, gun stores are NOT McDonalds. You shouldn’t be able to buy an AR-15 like you do a burger and fries.

Ironically, the purchase of a burger and fries via a drive-up window does not require a background check, but the ATF’s allowance of gun sales via a “drive-up” window does.

On April 12, Breitbart News reported that the ATF’s clarification does not diminish the requirement that would-be gun buyers undergo a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background check. And it does not allow the sale to be conducted on property other than the property housing the FFLs gun store.

But the option of “drive-up” sales does allow the FFL and their employees to sell firearms and ammunition in a way that respects and upholds social distancing, at a time when arresting the spread of the coronavirus is paramount.

