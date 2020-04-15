https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-fox-news-reports-u-s-officials-have-high-confidence-coronavirus-came-from-lab

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts said on Wednesday during the Coronavirus Task Force press briefing that U.S. officials have “high confidence” that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan.

“Multiple sources are telling Fox News today that the United States government now has high confidence that while the coronavirus is [a] naturally occurring virus, it emanated a virology lab in Wuhan,” Roberts said. “That because of lack safety protocols, an intern was infected who later infected her boyfriend, and then went to the wet market in Wuhan where it began to spread.”

“Does that correspond to with what you have heard from officials?” Roberts asked.

“Well, I don’t want to say that John, but I will tell you, more and more we’re hearing the story and we’ll see,” Trump responded.



