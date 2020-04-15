https://www.theblaze.com/news/sources-say-coronavirus-originated-in-wuhan-lab

A Fox News report provided more evidence that the coronavirus originated in a laboratory from Wuhan, China, and provided a motivation relating to China trying to surpass the United States.

The report relied on multiple sources telling Fox News they had access to knowledge about China’s early reaction to the spread of the virus and documents relating to the pandemic.

According to the report, the virus spread as a result of Chinese efforts to challenge the United States in their ability to identify and combat viruses.

One of the sources said it may be the “costliest government coverup of all time.”

The report however refuted speculation that the pandemic was an intentional bio-weapon spread to damage the United States and other rivals of China.

The sources claim that the virus was transmitted from a bat to a human at the Institute of Virology lab in Wuhan.

While some experts have theorized that the virus might have originated in the “wet markets” in Wuhan, others have noted the coincidental close proximity of the laboratory to the outbreak.

The report also corroborated accusations that the World Health Organization collaborated with China in order to cover up their culpability in the lethal global pandemic.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would be halting payments to the WHO based on numerous mistakes the organization made as the virus spread from China to the rest of the world.

Here’s more about the Fox News report:



Sources: Coronavirus pandemic may have started in Chinese laboratory



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

