The Daily Telegraph in Great Britain has stopped publishing its long-running China Watch section.

Word of the move came in an article posted by The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday.

The section had been funded by the Chinese government-controlled China Daily news outlet. And it was written by Chinese state journalists, The Guardian reported.

The China Watch section had appeared in both the Telegraph’s printed publication, as well as its website.

And The Guardian noted the halt in publication came amid growing scrutiny of how China is using the coronavirus pandemic to increase its influence on English-language media.

Now, however, the content has been wiped from the Telegraph’s website, the Guardian said. Also missing is another section that reproduced material from China’s People’s Daily Online, the official outlet of China’s ruling Communist Party.,

The Telegraph would not comment on why it is no longer running the material.

And BuzzFeed News reported that the People’s Daily is the official newspaper and “mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China.”

It said the feature on the Telegraph’s site was part of a “global propaganda campaign” that positioned China as a leader in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

It said as of April 3, the Telegraph appeared to have removed the section in its entirety. And it noted that the paper’s China Watch feature appeared to have been removed as of April 7.

