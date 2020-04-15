https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-to-give-illegal-aliens-coronavirus-aid

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state would be giving out millions in relief funds to illegal aliens because of the economic devastation from the coronavirus epidemic.

“California is the most diverse state in the nation. Our diversity makes us stronger and more resilient,” said Newsom in the statement on Wednesday.

He indicated that the state would contribute $75 million in taxpayer funders while a network of immigration rights organizations have pledged to raise another $50 million for the fund.

“Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis,” he added. “We are all in this together.”

Illegal aliens in California will receive a one-time cash benefit of $500 per adult, with a household cap of $1,000, according to ABC-7. The benefits will go to those affected by the coronavirus economic downturn but ineligible for insurance or federal disaster relief.

About 150,000 illegal aliens are expected to receive the benefit.

California’s total population is about 40 million, while illegal aliens constitute about 1.5 million of that, according to some estimates.

The state has reported more than 23,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 810 recovered, and 758 deaths. Newsom was the first state governor to order a “stay at home” order on March 19 in response to the pandemic.

Here’s more about the California illegal alien fund:



[embedded content]

Gov. Newsom Announces $125M Fund To Help Undocumented People During Coronavirus Pandemic



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

