California school schedules may look different in the fall.

Early conversations about how to reopen schools in safe way for the next school year are underway in California, Politico reports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said education leaders have started discussing options including split schedules with morning and afternoon shifts or staggering lunch, gym and recess to limit large gatherings.

“We need to get our kids back to school; I need to get my kids back to school,” Newsom said.

He said the state would have to be “very, very vigilant” in how it decides to reopen. The talk about schools happened Tuesday as the governor revealed benchmarks for gradually reopening the state.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond told Politico the California Department of Education hasn’t even thought about next school year as it tries to navigate through the current challenges of online teaching.

“Today was really the first that we heard the good news that we should be thinking about when we return to campuses, and that is good news,” Thurmond told Politico. “But to be frank, our focus heretofore has been only on getting through this school year, making distance learning effective and beginning to really think hard about the summer as an opportunity to address learning loss.”

While many education officials are happy the governor is optimistic about getting schools opened, some say it won’t be an easy task to open with physically distancing measures in place.

