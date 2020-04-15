https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493027-california-offering-500-in-coronavirus-relief-to-undocumented-immigrants

California will distribute one-time cash payments of $500 to undocumented immigrants in the state in response to financial concerns arising amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin Christopher NewsomOvernight Health Care: Trump to halt WHO funding amid review | Trump eases back on asserting power over reopening economy | Draft calls for ‘phased’ reopening | US virus death toll passes 25K On The Trail: Governors rebuke Trump for claiming ‘total’ authority 13 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE (D) announced Wednesday.

The payments will be funded by a $75 million Disaster Relief Fund and will be disbursed through a community-based model of regional nonprofits with experience serving undocumented communities, according to Newsom’s announcement.

“California is the most diverse state in the nation. Our diversity makes us stronger and more resilient. Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis. We are all in this together,” Newsom said in a statement.

Approximately 150,000 undocumented adult Californians will receive a one-time cash benefit of $500 with a cap of $1,000 per household.

Undocumented Americans are not eligible for the federal stimulus relief checks.

In addition to the $75 million state funding for the checks, Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees (GCIR), a network of foundations focused on immigration issues, committed to raising $50 million to support direct financial assistance to families of undocumented immigrants through the California Immigrants Resilience Fund.

