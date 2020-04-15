http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ejoYs5gIhek/

Rapper Cardi B admits that she hasn’t researched Joe Biden but she’s endorsing his presidential bid, saying that her priority is merely removing President Donald Trump from office.

In a live stream with defeated candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VM), the rapper explained that people like herself don’t “really rock with Joe Biden because he’s conservative” but claimed she is “excited” now that the Vermont senator has endorsed him.

“I had a fit because I was so hurt and upset that you dropped out of the race and everything,” she began. “I keep telling my people and my supporters that you guys really need to go and vote. Now we’re between 45 [President Trump], we ain’t going to name him over here, and Joe Biden.”

“And you know me, since I’ve been so on you and so focused on you I haven’t done my research on Joe Biden,” the rapper continued. “I’m just gonna go with Joe Biden because I cannot see the next step of America being ran by number 45.”

[embedded content]

Cardi B then asked Sanders, who this week endorsed Biden alongside President Barack Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), why young Bernie supporters such as herself should back him.

“What I said is if I don’t win … I will endorse the Democrat who wins because Donald Trump is to my mind the most dangerous president in the modern history of America,” Sanders responded. “This is a guy who lies all the time. He doesn’t believe in science. He downplayed this whole coronavirus, which has led the deaths of many thousands of people unnecessarily.”

During the conversation, Cardi B also criticized the Trump administration’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and for accusing Democrats of weaponizing the situation to undermine his leadership. “But the thing is, honey, you don’t need the Democrats to make you look bad,” she said. “You make your own self look bad.”

Never forget that this is the same woman who called supporters of President Trump “fucking racist rednecks.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

