This is just stunning!

Last week the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told an audience the “world was slow to react to the coronavirus.”

This was quite a statement coming from the man who downplayed the deadliness of this same virus back in January.

The World Health Organization in January announced they found “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” of the coronavirus.

This was a complete lie.

** We have much more on Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his controversial past here.

As we have reported numerous times now… The controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , overstated the mortality rate of the coronavirus back in early March.

Dr. Tedros deceived the world and praised China’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus despite their continued lies to the global community.

Dr. Tedros deceived the world. At one point, he even praised China’s ‘transparency’ during its coronavirus response efforts despite a mountain of evidence showing the regime concealed the severity of the outbreak. This deception cost lives. https://t.co/ymmnCTeV8O — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) April 3, 2020

On Tuesday President Trump blocked funding to the corrupt WHO.

Last week the controversial CDC Dirctor Robert Redfield told liberal reporters he would not treat coronavirus patients with the life-saving drug hydroxychloroquine.

On Wednesday Dr. Redfield refused to condemn the WHO and promised to continue to work with the international group.

Business Insider reported:

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Wednesday said his agency will continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) despite President Donald Trump’s plans to cut funding. Redfield told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that the CDC and WHO have a “long history of working together,” and that would continue moving forward. “I’d like to do the postmortem on this outbreak once we get through it together,” the CDC chief added.

Dr. Redfield would not condemn the WHO for their many errors and defense of the Chinese Communist regime.

CDC Director weighs in on whether the WHO failed in response to the coronavirus pandemic and if it’s wise to suspend funding during the crisis, telling @GStephanopoulos “I’d like to do the postmortem on this outbreak once we get through it together.” https://t.co/PrZRMwCBwK pic.twitter.com/hCQdzualrU — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 15, 2020

