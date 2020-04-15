https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/checks-delayed-reports-blasted-treasury-fake-news/

News headlines on Wednesday claimed the stimulus checks to be issued this week have been delayed because President Trump wanted his name on them.

One example was “Stimulus checks worth $1,200 for every American have been ‘delayed for days because Donald Trump demanded the IRS print his name on them after being told he was not allowed to sign them.'”

But it’s fake news.

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a statement Wednesday affirming Trump’s name will be on paper checks but denying there will be any delay.

TRENDING: ‘She has lied since Day 1’: Over 155,000 sign petition to recall Democrat governor

“Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned — there is absolutely no delay whatsoever,” an agency spokesman said. “In fact, we expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week which is well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008 and well in advance of initial estimates.”

The Gateway Pundit noted a Washington Post story Tuesday night citing unnamed officials saying a team of Internal Revenue Service “is now racing to implement a programming change that two senior IRS officials said will probably lead to a delay in issuing the first batch of paper checks. They are scheduled to be sent Thursday to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service for printing and issuing.”

DailyMail.com reported that within hours, the story “was all over the mainstream media, with the liberal news networks airing it repeatedly.”

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii claimed on Twitter: “You are getting your money late because the president thinks it is more important that his name be on the check than that you are able to pay your bills on time.”

Walter Shaub Jr., formerly of the independent Office of Government Ethics, claimed Trump was using the relief checks to promote himself.

“Where you see the dying and suffering of your fellow Americans, Donald Trump sees another opportunity to promote himself — and, by extension, his reelection campaign. Corruption, you see, has its visionaries,” Shaub wrote.

DailyMail.com said actress Alyssa Milano claimed: “He is delaying printed checks so they can update computer code to include his name in the memo line. True story.”

And Hans Appen, a publisher in Georgia, wrote: “The narcissism has always been gross. Now it will delay millions of families from receiving money they desperately need.”

DailyMail.com reported IRS programmers “working from home are furiously trying to update” their system and the “checks may be delayed for days.”

“The report drew allegations that Trump is trying to use the stimulus checks to boost his re-election bid, by giving voters the impression that he is personally responsible for the relief payments.”

CNBC reported that according to Treasury officials, the paper checks will have “President Donald J. Trump” printed on them, not the president’s signature.

The distribution of $1,200 to individuals was authorized in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month. Taxpayers who have their bank information registered with the IRS will receive direct deposits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

