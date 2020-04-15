https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/clinton-lawyer-behind-fake-russia-dossier-pressures-nevada-allow-ballot-harvesting-due-coronavirus-concerns/

Marc Elias, a Perkins Coie lawyer who worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 election, pressured Nevada to allow ballot harvesting due to Coronavirus concerns.

Perkins Coie hired Fusion GPS to conduct ‘oppo research’ on Trump’s 2016 campaign leading to the fake ‘pee pee dossier’ that was used as a pretext to obtain FISA warrants on Carter Page.

Now the swamp lawyer is pressuring Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on behalf of the Nevada Democrat Party to allow ballot harvesting.

Currently, Nevada only allows a “member of the voter’s family” to return an absentee ballot, but Marc Elias wants a free-for-all.

“Voter Assistance Ban. Many Nevada voters will not be able to return their mail-in ballotsthemselves and do not have family members—or are separated from these family members because of social distancing—who can do so for them in accordance with Nevada Revised Statutes section 293.330(4). We ask that your office and the office of the Nevada Attorney General immediately announce a suspension of prosecutions under this statute for all elections for which mail-in balloting will be the primary means of voting in the state.” – Marc Elias wrote in a letter to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

Recall, California’s former Governor Jerry Brown legalized ballot harvesting in the dead of the night in 2016.

Ballot harvesting is illegal in most states and in most countries because there is no chain of custody and it leads to rampant voter fraud.

Orange County, a conservative enclave in Southern California turned completely blue after four conservative districts were flipped because of ballot harvesting.

In 2018, more than 250,000 ballots were ‘harvested’ in Orange County and several Republican lawmakers who won on election night by several points, were unseated after Democrats kept counting ballots days and WEEKS after election day.

This is precisely why Pelosi tried to ram nationwide illegal ballot harvesting into the Coronavirus bill.

