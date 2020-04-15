https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/clueless-biden-calls-coronavirus-covid-9-virtual-town-hall-video/
Sleepy Joe Biden held a ‘virtual town hall with front line workers’ from his Delaware basement on Wednesday.
Clueless Biden called the Coronavirus “COVID-9” – he doesn’t even know what we are fighting.
“There’s more than one, one, you know, Coronavirus. This COVID-9 is one strain of that,” Biden said to Florida State Rep. Shevrin Jones.
This is the best the Democrats have.
WATCH:
Joe Biden just called the coronavirus “covid-9.”
“There’s more than one, one, you know, coronavirus. This covid-9 is one strain of that.”
