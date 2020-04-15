https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/clueless-biden-calls-coronavirus-covid-9-virtual-town-hall-video/

Sleepy Joe Biden held a ‘virtual town hall with front line workers’ from his Delaware basement on Wednesday.

Clueless Biden called the Coronavirus “COVID-9” – he doesn’t even know what we are fighting.

“There’s more than one, one, you know, Coronavirus. This COVID-9 is one strain of that,” Biden said to Florida State Rep. Shevrin Jones.

This is the best the Democrats have.

WATCH:

