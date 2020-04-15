https://www.westernjournal.com/cnns-anchor-shredded-comparing-firefighters-aftermath-9-11/

It takes a pro to out-poison Nancy Pelosi.

The Cruella de Vil of Capitol Hill, who’s already tried to turn the coronavirus pandemic into a political weapon, played true to form on Wednesday by attacking President Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding for the China-corrupted World Health Organization, calling it evidence of Trump’s “weakness” rather than the logical frustration of an American president with a United Nations agency that sides with any country but the one that pays its bills.

But Pelosi’s malicious prattle paled in comparison to a Twitter post by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, who likened Trump’s move to “pulling the plug on firefighters after 9/11.”

Defunding @WHO in the middle of a pandemic is like pulling the plug on firefighters in the aftermath of 9/11. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) April 15, 2020

It might have sounded smart in the offices of certain mainstream media executives (Amanpour works for Jeff Zucker, after all) but for normal, sane Americans – the kind who actually pay the taxes that pay the salaries of WHO nabobs like its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – it was a revolting reminder of how little big media names actually understand the country.

It was also an example of the lengths liberals will go to distort the truth in service of a political goal. WHO officials – notably the notorious Tedros — have established a record since the coronavirus crisis began of kowtowing to China by concealing the truth about the potentially catastrophic pandemic.

That’s not exactly the legacy of honor immortalized by the heroes of 9/11, and Twitter users let Amanpour know it.

Yes because international bureaucrats running antagonistic political interference are like firefighters — Sloth🦥Capital (@SlothCapital) April 15, 2020

If Muhammad Atta was a “firefighter” maybe. — Sam Spade Jr. (@MattLawmlb) April 15, 2020

If the firefighters during 9/11 had instead told everyone that they would be safe staying in the towers as they burned, then I would agree with you. — Mark Cancellieri (@MarkCancellieri) April 15, 2020

Only if the firefighters denied there was a fire in the first place, in agreement with the arsonist who started the fire. In that case, you’re spot on. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) April 15, 2020

As a matter of commentary, Amanpour’s take was even more ludicrous than Pelosi’s.

The House Speaker and leader of the Democratic Party – pending the now-essentially inevitable nomination of the doddering Joe Biden to the presidency – managed to pack a statement about Trump’s decision full of lies about the current situation and the president himself.

“We can only be successful in defeating this global pandemic through a coordinated international response with respect for science and data,” she said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“But sadly, as he has since Day One, the president is ignoring global health experts, disregarding science and undermining the heroes fighting on the frontline, at great risk to the lives and livelihoods of Americans and people around the world.”

Someone should alert that House speaker that “respect for science and data” would apparently be a novel concept in the time of the novel coronavirus, since China, the country that gave it birth, has been lying about the science and data from the get-go. And it has been abetted in those lies by the WHO and Tedros.

Someone should also alert the speaker that Trump has had American health experts at his side since the crisis began, and even the Lilliputian attacks of the White House press corps really only serve to emphasize the roles of infectious disease authorities like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

It’s true that Fauci is not universally loved among conservatives and Trump’s supporters – and for good reason — but not even the most biased correspondent could claim Trump hasn’t had experts on his team from the beginning.

From Pelosi, though, that was just the usual sniping, aimed more at generating headlines and firing up her base than making a stab at truth.

For a veteran journalist like Amanpour, a professional liberal propagandist who’s been part of mainstream media elite going back to before the first Gulf War, comparing any species of the corruptocrats in the U.N. to the literally death-defying heroes who rushed into the Twin Towers to save innocent lives after a savage terrorist attack is beyond appalling.

Nancy Pelosi’s persistence in been poisoning American politics has been her chief selling point for the Democratic #Resistance since before Trump’s inauguration, but she’s finally been upstaged.

It’s stomach-turning but sane Americans will see right through it. If this is the kind of argument liberals hope to use to win the White House in November, the political future they’re poisoning is really their own.

