CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump is using China as a “scapegoat” for the coronavirus pandemic, leading critics to accuse the journalist of protecting the Communist Party of China.

What are the details?

During a coronavirus press briefing where President Trump announced he instructed his administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization over its handling of COVID-19, Acosta tweeted, “Scapegoats blamed by Trump for Coronavirus pandemic:” listing, “World Health Organization, Members of News Media, Democrats in Congress, Governors, (Not himself).”

The reporter added,

“Other scapegoats blamed by Trump: China, Obama administration.”

Acosta — who has a long history of run-ins with President Trump and has been accused of acting more like a political operative than a journalist — was lambasted by several conservatives who questioned the motivation behind his tweets.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked, “Why is CNN apologizing for the Communist Party of China? You’re supposed to be journalists, not CCP propagandists.”

Addressing Acosta directly, Cruz added, “Jim, any ‘reporting’ on this is fraudulent without acknowledging the WHO’s blatant schilling for the CCP.”

The president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., also chimed in, suggesting “Maybe time for a name change from CNN to Xi NN. It’s much more fitting,” in reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Conservative writer Bethany Mandel asked Acosta, “Are the CCP paying you or do you do this for free?”

