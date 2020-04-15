https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/college-bans-virtual-class-recording-faculty-say-not-intended-silence-criticism/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — As colleges transition to online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are telling students not to record or share classroom material outside the class.

Cornell University issued such a directive last week as part of an “academic integrity” statement endorsed by the Faculty Senate and both graduate and undergraduate student governments.

The co-author of the statement, Dean of Faculty Charles Van Loan, told The College Fix it was not intended to stop students from criticizing class content and was viewpoint-neutral on its face. But he has not answered a followup query about why the no-sharing language was included in the first place.

