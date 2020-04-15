https://www.westernjournal.com/covid-gun-grab-turns-nightmare-leftists-gun-stores-open-drive-thru-windows/
There is something distinctly, wonderfully American about the drive-thru window. We were the first country to have a love affair with our cars. In the 1950s, the French were sweating their derrieres off fixing their Citroën 2CVs — a diminutive rattletrap that was easy to fix because it had an engine that was little changed…
The post COVID Gun Grab Turns into Nightmare for Leftists as Gun Stores Open Drive-Thru Windows appeared first on The Western Journal.