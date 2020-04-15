https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/crackpot-michigan-governor-whitmer-bans-motor-boats-jet-skis-not-canoes-sailboats-just/

Crazed Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer prohibited big box retailers from in-person sale of seeds because according to her, plant seeds were non-essential.

Whitmer also called on Home Depot and Lowes to shut down to close certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

But the tyrannical governor of Michigan barred grocery stores and brick-and-mortar retailers from selling vegetable seeds.

.@GovWhitmer has banned us from growing our own food. This is fucking insane. pic.twitter.com/qOGMsBBVXJ — Whatevs II (@joesichspach) April 10, 2020

In late March Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from Coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks have are widely used by doctors the world over to treat the Coronavirus.

And in her latest unexplainable move the far left governor banned motorboats and jet skis but canoes and sailboats were acceptable.

This woman is a crackpot.

On Tuesday there was a protest against the tyrannical governor in Lansing, Michigan.

Via Varney and Co.

