https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/crazed-michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmer-says-authoritarian-orders-restricting-travel-okay-snowing-video/

Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said her unconstitutional order restricting travel between residences and barring golf is okay because it’s snowing.

Crazed Democrat Gretchen Whitmer prohibited big box retailers from in-person sale of seeds because according to her, food is non-essential.

In late March Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from Coronavirus.

Whitmer also called on Home Depot and Lowes to shut down to close certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

The far-left governor also banned travel between homes for Michigan residents!

So kids can no longer play at their friends’ house.

Gretchen Whitmer said her tyrannical orders are okay because…it’s snowing.

“We just got snow, I’ve got snow on the ground right here Michigan, in Lansing. We’re expecting up to 30 inches in the upper peninsula,” Whitmer said. “The fact that we’re cracking down on people traveling between homes or planting or landscaping or golfing — really for a couple more weeks isn’t going to meaningfully impact people’s ability to do it because the snow will do that in and of itself.”

We missed the part of the Constitution that said “weather permitting.”

WATCH:

Gretchen Whitmer: Authoritarianism is okay because it’s snowing! ❄❄❄ pic.twitter.com/51oFMrADO8 — Mike Joyce (@mjoyce317) April 15, 2020

Michiganders have had enough of Gretchen Whitmer’s tyranny.

HUNDREDS if not THOUSANDS of Michigan citizens, business owners and conservatives are protesting today in Michigan against tyrannical governor Whitmer.

