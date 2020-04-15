https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/crisis-liberals-extinguishers-hope-faith/

In today’s madding world, liberals have reached into their ideological quiver to deny two truths: accountability and faith. The first they deny by wielding the political correctness (PC) sword; the second by wielding unadulterated contempt for religion.

Allegedly fighting racial intolerance, liberals defend China against having committed a global disaster. But they fail to grasp reality: China now uses liberal tolerance to its advantage to escape responsibility, pointing an accusatory finger elsewhere. By protecting the guilty, liberals are complicit in creating new victims.

They have allowed China to shift blame to the U.S. and Italy. Whether motivated by PC or hatred for President Donald Trump, liberals refuse to label coronavirus as “Chinese, “Wuhan,” or “foreign,” despite increasing evidence it originated there.

Imagine this naive mindset existing when reporting the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor. One wonders if PC would have barred revealing the attacker’s identity. Meanwhile, today, any attempt to educate Americans that China is not our friend is disallowed.

This outrageous mindset has even been embraced by universities directing that all references to coronavirus remain blameless.

It is lunacy to believe attaching a Chinese label to the virus constitutes racism. That claim fails to fool 77% of Americans, including most Democrats, who know the label represents truth. Yet they attack Trump, ignoring a China whose sins include releasing the virus, failing to forewarn the world it was quickly spreading, disallowing U.S. Centers for Disease Control personnel into China to assess the situation and continuously providing false and misleading information about COVID-19 cases and containment efforts.

But circumstantial evidence now has some wondering whether the virus release was intentional. Supporting this is the fact, while millions of people were on lockdown in Wuhan, there were no reported cases in Beijing where most senior political and military leaders reside – nor in Shanghai, the country’s financial center. Additional evidence includes China building a 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan in just 10 days, the stockpiling of masks and ventilators then sold to other countries, the disappearance of medical personnel “whistleblowers” and causing havoc in foreign stock markets with little negative impact to its own. Now, as economic engines around the world remain shutdown, China begins powering up.

The fact Chinese President Xi Jinping surprisingly walked through virus-infected areas donning only a facemask raises a nefarious observation. The president for life should have worn more protective gear; the fact he did not begs the question whether China has developed a virus antidote administered to its leaders.

As a Chinese antidote is pure speculation, medical minds in the West raced to find a solution. A ravaging fire normally motivates a quick response, and the same proved true for a ravaging virus. The FDA approved prescribing two anti-malaria drugs – chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine – for treating the virus after usage established their efficacy.

But, as Trump announced the drugs’ treatment success, liberals stepped in, clearly politically motivated, to denounce his endorsing the drugs for giving false hope to the public. Several Democratic governors, again clearly politically motivated, banned doctors from prescribing them, having to rescind the ban later.

There should be no doubt about such intentions concerning these drugs. Had Trump not touted them early on, liberals would have chastised him for having blood on his hands for not sharing the information with victims who later died. Trump is in a no-win position no matter what he does.

Meanwhile, we await Trump’s next critical decision – when to jump-start the economy. There are several factors weighing heavy on doing so earlier rather than later: a much lower virus death rate, increasing social unrest among the public, lasting damage to an economy restarted too late, state government budgets busted by unemployment claims, etc.

The second weapon upon which liberals rely is denying faith and hope, in an effort to slay an imaginary dragon existing in their own minds. While accusing Trump of having blood on his hands, they ignore the blood on their own in doing so.

As World War II endied and Nazi defeat was imminent, a major spike in suicides occurred. German civilians, government officials and military leaders chose suicide rather than accept their country’s defeat when all hope was lost.

Today, it is impossible to read daily news reports without finding numerous anti-Trump stories. Such stories about the current crisis spell gloom and doom, involving fake news or mimicking the fake news of China’s state-run news sources. A portion of the American population, albeit small, reading nothing positive about a crisis of tsunami proportions will be driven to the depths of despair. That number will only increase should, God forbid, Trump’s call for restarting the economy be off, leaving millions of people out of work. A cloud of depression will engulf the country, with suicide rates going up. We saw just earlier this month an Illinois couple, fearing they had COVID-19 but did not, commit murder/suicide.

Despite liberal efforts to undermine it, this is why faith and hope are important factors in our lives, evidenced by a drastic increase in Bibles sold during the pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently sought to belittle believers, unnecessarily boasting while referring to the state’s virus cases, “We brought the number down. God did not do that. Faith did not do that.” This is an unsurprising statement from a governor who signed a death warrant abortion bill authorizing the murder of the unborn.

Never before in our history has a presidential decision of such magnitude been made. Even in declaring wars, our leaders understood the enemy we were engaging – but today we face one we do not really understand.

At such a time as this, with so much to lose, we should be united in purpose. We should be demonstrating the same resolve and team effort undertaken 50 years ago this month in returning Apollo 13 safely to earth upon hearing those fateful words, “Houston, we’ve had a problem.” Everyone should be giving our president the support needed, enabling him to focus clearly on making the right decision. There will be ample time later for naysayers to proclaim “I told you so” should things not work out.

We are entering a springtime peak for suicides in the Northern Hemisphere. As one fears that the flames of faith, peace and love may be extinguishing, the flame of hope should remain to rekindle them – if only the media and anti-Trumpers allow it to do so.

