https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/declassified-footnotes-ig-report-reveal-fbi-warned-multiple-times-hillarys-phony-dossier-used-anyway-spy-trump/

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge obtained newly declassified footnotes in IG Horowitz’s report showing multiple warnings to the FBI about Hillary’s phony Russia dossier but they used it anyway to spy on Trump’s campaign and to sabotage his presidency.

As TGP previously reported, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Ron Johnson and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Chuck Grassley Tuesday sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr asking him to declassify four footnotes in Horowitz’s report on FISA abuse.

The Senators stated that the classified footnotes contradict what is publicly available in Horowitz’s report related to Crossfire Hurricane, the CI investigation opened into Trump’s campaign in July of 2016.

Grassley and Johnson wrote, “The American people have a right to know what is contained within these four footnotes and, without that knowledge, they will not have a full picture as to what happened during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

TRENDING: WOW! Dr. Fauci Admits He and Dr. Birx Were the Two ‘Experts’ Who Persuaded Trump to Kill the Economy with Their Garbage Predictions of 2.2 Million Deaths!

HERRIDGE: CBS obtains newly declassified footnotes IG report w/multiple warnings to FBI about dossier, Russian targeting, disinformation. Footnote 342 “two persons affiliated with (Russian Intel) were aware of Steele’s election investigation in early July 2016.”

SCOOP @CBSNews obtains newly declassified footnotes IG report w/multiple warnings to FBI about dossier, Russian targeting, disinformation. Footnote 342 “two persons affiliated with (Russian Intel) were aware of Steele’s election investigation in early July 2016” #MyHighlighter pic.twitter.com/HKUqPJckc8 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 15, 2020

Footnote 342: “In late January 2017, a member of the Crossfire Hurricane team received information (redacted) that RIS (Russian Intel) may have targeted Orbis (redacted) and research all publicly available information about it.” Orbis is dossier author’s company.

#FISA More from Footnote 342 “In late January 2017, a member of the Crossfire Hurricane team received information (redacted) that RIS (Russian Intel) may have targeted Orbis (redacted) and research all publicly available information about it.” Orbis is dossier author’s company. pic.twitter.com/X5RS46aJfJ — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 15, 2020

Declassified footnote 347: “contacts between the sub-source and an individual in the Russian Presidential Administration in June/July 2016; (redacted) and the sub-subsource voicing strong support for Candidate Clinton”

#FISA declassified IG Horowitz footnote 347 obtained @CBSNews on Steele dossier sources “contacts between the sub-source and an individual in the Russian Presidential Administration in June/July 2016; (redacted) and the sub-subsource voicing strong support for Candidate Clinton” pic.twitter.com/FMMSquFJxs — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 15, 2020

In June of 2017, a US report indicated that individuals associated with Russian intel knew about the dossier research.

Also in June 2017, then-DAG Rod Rosenstein signed the 4th FISA renewal after he appointed Robert Mueller as Special Counsel to investigate “Trump-Russia.”

So US intel agencies and the FBI both knew the dossier was Russian disinformation yet they allowed Mueller to rove around for 2 years unchecked probing Trump and harassing/arresting his associates for non-crimes.

#FISA Notable timing: June 2017 US report indicates individuals associated w/Russian intel knew about dossier research. Also June 2017, after appointment SC Mueller, DAG Rosenstein signs final @carterwpage FISA renewal, according to declassified footnotes first obtained @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/a2W1djl1GQ — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

