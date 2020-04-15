https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/492941-demonstrators-at-michigan-state-capitol-protest-stay-at-home-order

A crowd of protesters organized by a conservative group descended on Michigan’s state Capitol on Wednesday to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s (D) stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak.

Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition (MCC) urged Whitmer to reopen the state’s nonessential businesses on May 1 while urging their own members to practice social distancing during the “Operation Gridlock” protest, local news radio station WWJ reported.

‘GOVERNOR, OPEN OUR ECONOMY ON MAY 1 AND RESPECT OUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS.’ Wild scene in Lansing, Michigan as hundreds of people protest the state’s stay-at-home order. Team coverage from @WOODTV‘s @_HeatherWalker and @LeonHendrix. pic.twitter.com/CySg9Y6Nx8 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 15, 2020

Video of the event posted on Twitter showed some demonstrators on the Capitol steps while others remained in their vehicles, honking loudly.

“When did one size solve everyone’s local issues?” one unidentified organizer asked WWJ. “Gov. Whitmer will put you out of business before allowing mere citizens to be responsible for their own behavior. That is madness.”

Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless performing essential tasks until April 30, and has closed nonessential businesses in the state, though activists are complaining about which businesses have been allowed to stay open — as well as the de facto cancellation of Easter and Passover services.

In a statement at a news conference earlier this week, the governor pointed out that the MCC is funded in large part by the family of Education Secretary Betsy DeVosElizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosCoronavirus bill allows DeVos to waive parts of federal special education law: NYT Students with disabilities could lose with COVID-19 stimulus package White House slams pastor leading Cabinet Bible studies for linking homosexuality, coronavirus MORE, which is very active in Michigan conservative politics.

“This group is funded in large part by the DeVos family,” she said Monday, according to WWJ. “And I think it’s really inappropriate for a sitting member of the United States president’s Cabinet to [be] waging political attacks on any governor.”

Whitmer added: “I think that they should disavow it, and I encourage people to stay home and be safe.”

