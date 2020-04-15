http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iP_u5Sztydk/

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Daily Briefing,” actor Dennis Quaid said he hoped a “really powerful and wonderful” outcome of the coronavirus pandemic was a “spiritual reawakening of this country.”

Host Dana Perino asked, “I wondered about what you thought about what you’d seen in America during the quarantine. The acts of kindness and generosity and patriotism and people coming together, I understand these are quite inspiring to you?”

Quaid said, “Oh, yes. This is our World War II moment, and I think there is going to be a spiritual reawakening of this country. We already see it, everybody coming together. There’s going to be something really powerful and wonderful that comes out of all of this for us as a people, I think, and the world. It’s already happening. We are already relearning how to do many things in our lives and think of others.”

When asked what he would like to do when the country reopens, Quaid said, “I want to go out to my local restaurants, and I want to go to the movies. I want to get out and experience life and look other people in the eyes and be able to smile and not have to wear them a face mask.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

