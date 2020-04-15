http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qM6zmaqjO8c/

Two Florida doctors were arrested Tuesday after they reportedly stole a Trump 2020 flag from their neighbor’s yard, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, and charged them with one count of criminal mischief, one count of trespassing, one count of larceny, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, WKRG reported.

The Associated Press reported that they were later released from the county jail.

Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche are accused of stealing the flag on April 7 while they were with their two children, according to Ring surveillance video of the incident.

According to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s report, they used a ladder to pull the flag down.

Their neighbor said their actions caused $500 in damage to the base of the flagpole, and the cost to replace the flag itself is $200. He intended to pursue charges.

Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche’s arrest reports say they work as gynecologists at two different hospitals.

The district’s representative, Matt Gaetz (R-FL), tweeted Tuesday that the actions of these two people showed “despicable parenting.”

SHOCKING VIDEO! Physician-Parents possessed w @realDonaldTrump hatred so much that they steal a senior citizen’s Trump flag w kids in tow. The little boy is begging them to stop. Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child. Despicable parenting! pic.twitter.com/nZsLA09ob6 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 14, 2020

“Physician-Parents possessed w @realDonaldTrump hatred so much that they steal a senior citizen’s Trump flag w kids in tow. The little boy is begging them to stop. Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child. Despicable parenting!” Gaetz tweeted.

