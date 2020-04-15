https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/devin-nunes-latest-declassified-footnotes-show-obama-regime-lied-ica-report-omitted-critical-information-video/

Rep. Devin Nunes joined Matt Gaetz on Hannity on Wednesday night to discuss the latest declassified footnotes from IG Horowitz’s Report revealing multiple warnings about Hillary Clinton’s phony Russia dossier used to spy on the Trump Campaign and then the Trump administration.

According to the latest declassified footnotes two Russian intel officers used as sources for the junk Steele dossier and the at least one source voiced strong support for Hillary Clinton.

So how many officials in the Obama administration knew they were using a fraudulent document based on pro-Hillary Russian sources to spy on Donald Trump?

Trump wasn’t colluding with Russian officials — Obama and Hillary were.

TRENDING: Pelosi Shows Off Her Kitchen and Gourmet Ice Cream Collection as Americans Stand in Line at Food Banks (VIDEO)

Rep. Devin Nunes had this to say tonight: I hope that there better be people who are charged with lying and obstructing a Congressional investigation because we should have been given this information. One more important point. Remember the ICA that I called Obama’s dossier. Remember that they put that together in late 2016 after the election. What did it say? It said that oh the Russians were trying to help Trump. In that report, in the annex they put in, what? That Christopher Steele paid for dirt Steele dossier. Now if that is all the information we have from all of our intelligence assets where was the information that we now learned from the Horowitz report? Why was that not in the ICA?

The Intelligence Community Assessment or ICA was the fraudulent report written by CIA Director John Brennan and fed to Barack Obama before he left office. Obama and his administration used the document to smear President Trump and set up the coup before they left office.

Barack Obama spied on candidate Trump and his family, sent spies in to set up his campaign and then later smeared Donald Trump before he went into office.

Author Lee Smith wrote about this in his book “The Plot Against the President.” An excerpt from the book was published at The Federalist.

Obama’s biggest move against Trump was to order CIA director John Brennan to conduct a full review of all intelligence relating to Russia and the 2016 elections. He requested it on December 6 and wanted it ready by the time he left office on January 20. But the sitting president already knew what the intelligence community assessment (ICA) was going to say, because Brennan had told him months before. Brennan’s handpicked team of CIA, FBI, and NSA analysts had started analyzing Russian election interference in late July. In August, Brennan had briefed Harry Reid on the dossier and may have briefed Obama on it, too. Earlier in August, Brennan sent a “bombshell” report to Obama’s desk. When Brennan reassembled his select team in December, it was to have them reproduce their August findings: Putin, according to Brennan, was boosting the GOP candidate. And that’s why only three days after Obama ordered the assessment in December, the Washington Post could already reveal what the intelligence community had found. “The CIA,” reported the December 9 edition of the Post, “has concluded in a secret assessment that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win the presidency, rather than just to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system.” The story was the first of many apparently sourced to leaks of classified information that were given to the Post team of Adam Entous, Ellen Nakashima, and Greg Miller. The reporters’ sources weren’t whistle-blowers shedding light on government corruption— rather, they were senior US officials abusing government resources to prosecute a campaign against the newly elected commander in chief. The article was the earliest public evidence that the coup was under way. The floodgates were open, as the IC pushed more stories through the press to delegitimize the president-elect. A Wave of Leak-Sourced Stories All Saying the Same Thing The same day, a New York Times article by David E. Sanger and Scott Shane echoed the Post’s piece. According to senior administration officials, “American intelligence agencies have concluded with ‘high confidence’ that Russia acted covertly in the latter stages of the presidential campaign to harm Hillary Clinton’s chances and promote Donald J. Trump.” A December 14 NBC News story by William M. Arkin, Ken Dilanian, and Cynthia McFadden reported that “Russian President Vladimir Putin became personally involved in the covert Russian campaign to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, senior U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News.” The ICA that Obama ordered gave political operatives, the press, and his intelligence chiefs a second shot at Trump.

The more we know the worse Obama looks.

Heads need to roll.

Via Hannity:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]