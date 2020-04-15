http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qsOzhIe2oC8/

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a former 2020 candidate who quit the Democrat primary race last month, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday morning.

“Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American,” Warren said in a statement.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States,” the Massachusetts Democrat added.

Now it’s up to all of us to help make @JoeBiden the next president. Let’s get to work. Go to https://t.co/HrbPj2qctA right now, and chip in your $5, make some calls, send some texts—because we are all in this together. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Warren, who has championed progressive proposals such as a wealth tax and “Medicare for All,” is the latest high-profile Democrat to support Biden as the party attempts to unify ahead of the Democratic National Convention. On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama announced his backing of Biden, saying: “I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now.”

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes or our workplaces or our neighborhoods or houses of worship, it also has to be reflected in our national government,” Obama said in a video announcement. “The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace. That kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and legislatures, it belongs in the White House, and that’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.”

Obama’s endorsement came one day after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who dropped out of the Democrat primary last week, endorsed Biden’s White House campaign.

“Today I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republican — to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse,” Sanders said during a livestream event with Biden.

“It’s no great secret Joe that you and I have our differences, and we are not going to paper them over. That’s real,” Sanders added. “But I hope that these task forces will come together, utilizing the best minds and people in your campaign and in my campaign, to work out real solutions to these very, very important problems.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

