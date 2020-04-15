https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anthony-fauci-sports-coronavirus-outbreak/2020/04/15/id/962981

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week that sports could resume this summer only if fans don’t attend games, and if the players are tested for the coronavirus every week.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said in an interview with Snapchat’s Peter Hamby on the social media network’s show “Good Luck America,” which was released on Tuesday. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. … Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”

He added, “People say, ‘Well, you know, you can’t play without spectators.’ Well, I think you’ll probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game, particularly me. Living in Washington, we have the world champion Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for a return to live sporting events, complaining that he’s “tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.”

