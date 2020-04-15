https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/franklin-graham-hospital-samaritans-purse-new-york-city/2020/04/15/id/962910

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is being harassed by some congressional lawmakers and others, who have criticized his medical organization, which operates a field hospital in New York City’s Central Park for coronavirus patients.

The medical organization, Samaritan’s Purse, requires workers to sign a pledge that they are Christians who are against same-sex marriage, according to The New York Times.

“Samaritan’s Purse erected a 14-tent, 68-bed emergency field hospital in Central Park, staffed by a team of more than 70 doctors, nurses and other medical personnel and relief specialists,” Graham noted in a Facebook post.

“Sadly some New York officials and a special interest group have expressed concerns or outright opposition to the presence of Samaritan’s Purse and our field hospital in Central Park.

“These groups share a common objection to the Statement of Faith which Samaritan’s Purse requires its employees to sign and generally asks its volunteers to support. While our Scriptural belief in marriage between a man and a woman seems particularly offensive to representatives of these three groups, we don’t believe this is the time or place to wage this debate.”

Graham maintained his organization is “being harassed into diverting precious resources of time and energy and personnel away from servicing COVID-19 patients in New York City in order to respond to demands for documents” from members of Congress, the Human Rights Commission and the Reclaim Pride Coalition.

The Times reported Mount Sinai Health Systems, which has teamed up with Graham’s organization, said it would start requiring those who work for the group to sign a pledge agreeing not to discriminate against patients.

