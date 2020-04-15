https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/gavin-newsom-give-taxpayer-funded-coronavirus-cash-payments-illegal-aliens/

Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced cash payments to illegal aliens who were not eligible for the Coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress which gave cash to many tax-paying Americans who were affected by the Coronavirus.

California has approximately 2 million illegal aliens living in the US.

So now Newsom is taking money from struggling Americans and redistributing it to illegal aliens.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom.

AP reported:

California will give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, using a mix of taxpayer money and charitable contributions to give 150,000 adults $500 each during the coronavirus outbreak. Taxpayers are kicking in $75 million for the money, while a group of charities has committed to raise another $50 million for a total of $125 million. A group of charities has already donated $5.5 million for the fund, including the Emerson Collective, Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and an anonymous donor.

