Disney’s kids’ cartoon “DuckTales” has introduced a gay couple — two dads — as the parents of Violet, who’s a friend of Huey, Dewey, and Louie, LGBTQ Nation reported.

Violet’s dads adopt her friend Lena in the episode, the outlet said, adding that Violet dubs her “my sister from a couple of misters.”

Their names are Tyrian “Ty” Sabrewing and Indigo “Indy” Sabrewing, LGBTQ Nation said. They both wear T-shirts with the phrase “I’M WITH DAD” on the front along with arrows pointing at each other.

What does the show’s co-executive producer have to say?

“DuckTales” co-executive producer and story editor Frank Angones noted that “we had a lot of conversations about who Violet was and what her background was and came up with this fun notion of her too enthusiastic, overly supportive dads who love being dads.”

“I’m well aware that the ‘queer representation through parents and background characters’ trope is an issue, and we’ve sort of stumbled backwards into a lot of heteronormative romances in this show due to legacy characters with pre-existing relationships (Scrooge and Goldie, Donald and Daisy, Fenton and Gandra) and how many specific hoops you have to jump through to make changes to established Disney characters,” Angones said.

“But that’s really no excuse. We’ve done pretty well on racial diversity and representation of people with limb differences, but we really have not done enough relevant LGBTQ+ rep. We do have some themes and ideas coming up that address relevant LGBTQ+ narratives. But there’s always opportunity for a lot more,” he said.

What are observers saying?

There was pointed enthusiasm out there for the new characters:

“Violet has gay dads!!!” one Twitter user wrote, while another called it a “step in the right direction for LGBT representation.”

Although one commenter seemed less than satisfied: “Yup. I’m so glad to be represented by background characters that they can just erase if China so much as raises an eyebrow.”

