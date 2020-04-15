http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/szvxcFOV2Cg/

While the Trump administration is working to reopen the economy to get citizens back to work and millions of Americans are struggling to coup in quarantine due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joined CBS late-night host James Corden from her home to show off her freezer full of ice cream.

“This is the episode of [MTV] Cribs I never knew I needed,” joked the The Late Late Show host as Pelosi opened up her freezer full of ice cream.

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

“We’ve asked [Pelosi] to share something from her home, for a little late late show and tell,” said Corden. “Speaker Pelosi, what have you found? What are you going to share with us from your home?”

“Chocolate. Chocolate. Chocolate. Chocolate candy,” repeated Pelosi, who then held up what appeared to be an Easter basket for the camera. “And, this is something you can get through the mail. Want me to show you?”

Pelosi then pulled open her freezer to showcase several tubs of ice cream.

“Other people in our family go for some other flavors, but chocolate, and then we have some other chocolate here,” she said.

“Since you’ve been isolating in your house, how much of your regular diet do you think is ice cream and candy?” asked Corden, to which Pelosi responded with a word salad.

“Well, as much as possible,” said the House Speaker. “It is… I enjoy it. I like it better than anything else, and I don’t know why, but it seems to agree with me. I have a lot of energy. And we just got it restocked, the ice cream, right for Easter Sunday, because we were, shall we say, enjoying… I don’t know what I would have done if ice cream were not invented. I just wonder.”

Who knows. Maybe focusing on a pandemic, perhaps?

