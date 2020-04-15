http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2TPNVHSLt5w/

Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she was tired of waiting for President Donald Trump to lead during the coronavirus pandemic.

Host Anderson Copper said, “I hesitate to even lead with asking you about the president threatening to unilaterally adjourn by chambers of Congress because it seems like such an obvious distraction to keep people from focusing on his own failures, but he is the president and this is his threat. What do you make of that?”

Harris said, “Well, Anderson, you’re quite right. He is doing it on purpose, so this would be the lead question to deflect from the fact that he has failed to be a leader during a pandemic, an economic crisis facing our country. I think we have to stop waiting for him to act like a president and just move on and talk about what is happening in states. What is happening with local leaders around the need to address the pain that Americans are feeling every day? It’s a distraction. He’s doing this as a way to distract us from the topic at hand. Let’s talk about the topic at hand. Checks are starting to be cut by the Treasury Department. I’m sending a letter with others of my colleagues to demand and request that Secretary Mnuchin make it clear that debt collectors cannot take those checks because those checks are going to start flowing.”

She added, “These are the issues at hand. We have had an abject failure of leadership from Donald Trump, and I’m frankly tired of sitting around waiting for him to act like a president or be a president. He doesn’t know how to do the job.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

