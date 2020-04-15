https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/harvard-elites-say-social-distancing-measures-may-need-stay-place-2022-virus-caused-less-deaths-seasonal-flu/

Dr. Fauci pushing a narrative

** On March 16th, British “experts” at Imperial College in Great Britain warned of 40,000,000 global coronavirus deaths if the West did not act and shut down society.

The prediction included 1 million to 2 million deaths in the US.

** On Sunday March 29th the “experts” reduced their estimates to 100,000 to 200,000 deaths in the United States.

** On Sunday April 5th the IHME “experts” again dropped their estimates to 81,766 coronavirus deaths in the United States by August.

TRENDING: WOW! Dr. Fauci Admits He and Dr. Birx Were the Two ‘Experts’ Who Persuaded Trump to Kill the Economy with Their Garbage Predictions of 2.2 Million Deaths!

On Wednesday April 8th the IHME dropped their estimates again down to 60,415 deaths by August.

The “experts” have decreased their US coronavirus estimates from 2 million deaths to 60,000 deaths in less than a month.

They are literally making it up as they go along.

Now the Harvard elites want to keep social distancing in place until 2022!

For a virus that has killed less Americans than the seasonal flu!

NBC New York reported:

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have warned that, in the absence of a vaccine or an effective treatment of the coronavirus, social-distancing measures may be required through to 2022. In a study published in the journal Science on Tuesday, a team of epidemiologists at Harvard assessed what is known about Covid-19 and other coronaviruses to anticipate possible scenarios for the current global health crisis. It said social-distancing measures, such as school closures, bans on public gatherings and stay-at-home orders, may have to remain in place for at least the next couple of years. “Absent other interventions, a key metric for the success of social distancing is whether critical care capacities are exceeded,” they wrote in the report. “To avoid this, prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary into 2022.” The researchers said it is critical to discover whether the coronavirus can be wiped out after this initial pandemic wave, like the SARS outbreak of 2003.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

